Fire causes $125K in damage to Layton home

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sunday afternoon fire has caused $125,000 worth of damage to a home in Layton.

According to Layton Fire Department, they responded to 975 East 260 South Sunday afternoon on a report of a house fire. When they arrived, visible smoke and flames could be seen.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire but the damage to the home is extensive.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire. The homeowners will be staying with family for the time being.

