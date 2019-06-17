Utah issues first Silver Alert for missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE 4 p.m.: State official have issued a Silver Alert for Jones. He was last seen at 2:43 pm today in Winnemucca, NV

UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday – Jones attempted to use his credit card in Mountain Home, Idaho sometime on Monday morning.

They believe he maybe trying to head back home.

If you see him, please contact Orem Police Department

UPDATE 10 a.m. Monday – The family of the elderly man missing from his home in Oregon said he tried to use his credit card and was denied in Pendleton, Oregon at 12:30 a.m. They believe he followed I-15 freeway to I-84 and stayed on until he ran out of gas.

There is surveillance footage at the gas station and they know a Good Samaritan paid for his gas and it is believed he is on his way toward Portland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 801-229-7070.

—————————-

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of an elderly man last seen early Sunday morning are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the family of 80-year-old Robert Jones, he left home between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday near Center Street and State Street in Orem.

Jones struggles with Alzheimer’s and the family is concerned for his safety. He is believed to be driving his 2010 charcoal grey Honda Accord with a license plate number of B96 2LW.

If you see Jones or know of his whereabouts, please contact Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.

