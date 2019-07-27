Family displaced after fire tears through home in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY — A family was displaced after a fire burned through their home in Washington City Friday night, according to St. George News.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of North Urie Drive. A motorist on I-15 saw flames coming from the rear of the house and called called 911, Washington City Fire Capt. Mike Harris told St. George News.

Courtesy St. George News

Courtesy St. George News

There was one occupant in the home that was able to get out of the house uninjured and before the fire spread through to the attic, causing a portion of the roof to collapse.

Additional fire departments located in St. George and Hurricane were called in to assist and help rotate firefighters battling the blaze in triple digit temperatures.

It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

The family’s dog was saved by firefighters who carried the Chihuahua out of the home but a pet rabbit is still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire or estimate of damages have not been determined. As of right now the home is not habitable.

Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced. You can read the full report at Stgeorgeutah.com.

