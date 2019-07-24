Family asking for help in locating missing 12-year-old boy in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a missing 12-year-old boy are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to his family, Skylar Nyland, walked away from his uncle’s work located near 4100 S. Main Street around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The family said as there is a TRAX station close by, and he could have possibly taken it anywhere.

Skylar was wearing a neon green sleeveless shirt and blue shorts and is described as 5 feet tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

If anyone knows of Skylar’s whereabouts please contact Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

