Facebook helps Layton Police identify, arrest woman wanted in fraud case

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Layton City Police put out a request on their Facebook for help in identifying a woman wanted in connection to a fraud case, shortly after, they got what they wanted.

Police have been able to identify the woman seen in surveillance footage as 33-year-old Sheena Marie Gueso.

Police said it all started when a victim reported someone had unlawfully obtained their debit card but they were unsure how. The victim did not know who stole their debit card and reported multiple unauthorized transactions for a total of $749.69 to purchase merchandise at multiple stores in Layton, documents state.

Police obtained video surveillance of the woman using the debit card and a photograph was placed on Facebook to help identify. Police said multiple people recognized the woman and called them, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Gueso admitted to using the debit card on purchases she knew she did not have consent from the victim to make, documents stated.

Gueso was booked into the Davis County Jail and faces one third-degree felony count of unlawful acquisition of a financial card and two misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a financial card transaction.

Gueso has no criminal history in Utah.

