Deputies in Grand Canyon find teen wanted in aggravated assault of his brother

Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old boy found up Mill Creek Trail in Moab was arrested after police said he pointed a handgun at his brother during a confrontation on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Moab City Police Chief Bret Edge, their officers responded to a home on a report of a juvenile issue just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the officer arrived, he was told by the mother of the teen that her son ransacked his older brother’s room, stole camping gear and marijuana and left the scene.

An older brother found the teen in an abandoned van and confronted him, at which time the teen pointed a handgun at him.

Moab City Police and Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for the teen but were unable to locate him.

The next day the teen’s grandmother reported to law enforcement she had seen the teen in the area of Mill Creek and Powerhouse Lane. Deputies responded to the area and found the teen’s bike parked at the Mill Creek, Left Hand Falls Trailhead.

Officers and deputies immediately secured the area and during interviews with visitors exiting the canyon, they were told the teen was spotted hiking toward a popular waterfall area.

Law enforcement sent two Grand County deputies into the canyon wearing plain clothes in an attempt to locate the teen where they found him at the waterfall speaking to several people.

When deputies took the teen into custody, they found a .38 caliber handgun inside his backpack.

Due to the teen’s age, his identity will not be released at this time.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

