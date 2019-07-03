Courts: Man charged for sex crimes against several kids ages 12-16, multiple times

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Jordan man already sitting in jail on multiple sex crimes against children is now facing more charges related to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl over several years.

Charging documents state West Jordan Police received a complaint of sexual abuse involving a child on June 22.

During an interview with police at the Children’s Justice Center, a 12-year-old boy disclosed Justin Herndon, 29, started showing him pornography and masturbating in front of him. He said he also made the boy do the same thing.

According to charging documents, this happened on several occasions, the last time being June 21, when the boy was alone with Herndon.

Additionally, the boy said the same thing happened in front of two other boys. During an interview with police, another 12-year-old boy told them Herndon wanted to teach them how to masturbate and forced them to do it in front of him.

During an interview with a 15-year-old boy, he said Herndon forced him to masturbate him on two different occasions, even though he said he didn’t want to.

Herndon was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on three second-degree felony charges of forcible sex abuse, five third-degree felony charges of dealing in harmful material to a minor and four counts misdemeanor lewdness involving a child.

While Herndon was incarcerated, police discovered Herndon had been allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from November 2015 to November 2018.

The girl disclosed to police it started when Herndon made sexual advances towards her, which led to “having sex behind the couch” at her home. The girl said they performed sexual acts on each other and when she told him no, he said: “no was not the answer”.

The girl said sexual encounters with Herndon happened over 50 times during the three years and she was scared but agreed to it anyway.

He is now facing additional charges of one count first-degree felony forcible sodomy and five counts third-degree unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

His bail was set at $250,000. Documents police feel “Herndon is a danger to the community and to any minor children he may come in contact with,” the document stated.

If convicted, Herndon faces life in prison.

A background check does not show and other charges in Utah for Herndon.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.



