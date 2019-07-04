Courts: International Utah student charged after attempting to entice minor over the internet

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 24-year-old International Utah student was arrested in Florida after authorities say he attempted to entice a minor over the internet.

According to charging documents, David Jared Oran was arrested in Florida after a $200,000 warrant for his arrest was issued out of Utah.

Police issued the warrant after charges were filed in 3rd District Court against Oran for second-degree felony enticing a minor, third-degree felony dealing in harmful material to a minor (X2) and third-degree felony attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force said they were working undercover on April 11 when they were contacted by Oran. The detective told Oran he was a 13-year-old female. Oran then sent two nude photos of himself and asked if she had any to send to him, documents state.

During the course of the chat, Oran asked if they could engage in intercourse and other sexual activities. Oran then asked if they could meet up but the detective was unable to meet him on the date requested. Oran then made plans to meet the teen on May 16 at an undisclosed location. Oran failed to show up for the arranged meeting, according to documents.

Documents state during a Facetime interview with Oran, he told detectives he did not know it was illegal to ask for nude photos from minors.

Documents further state Oran attended school in Utah County and was here on a student visa. His booking records show a residential address in Florida and that he is a citizen of Peru.

A warrant for Oran was issued on May 31.

According to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, Florida, Oran was arrested on June 10 and extradited back to Utah on June 19 where he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

He is due in court on Friday.

What others are clicking on: