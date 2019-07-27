Couple arrested in Carbon County after traffic stop yields large amounts of drugs

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple was arrested after police discovered a large amount of drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a post on their Facebook, an officer with the Wellington Police Department made a traffic stop on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. During the stop, the officer seized

The seizure netted 17.3 grams of meth, 2.5 grams of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects in the case, Cassie Bradley and Kristopher Henderson were charged and booked into the Carbon County Jail.

Arresting documents said the pair was pulled over for being in an unregistered vehicle. Henderson, who was the driver, did not have a valid driver’s license, no insurance and was also court ordered to have an interlock in any vehicle he was operating.

Because of this, officers decided to impound the vehicle and during a search inside the car, officers located drug paraphernalia called “tooters”, various bags and backpacks that contained a metal spoon with a white residue, a camouflage scale, a purple zippered bag that contained a multitude of clear plastic baggies of different sizes, multiple syringes, a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana, a black tube containing marijuana, multiple glass pipes containing black residue, a sunglasses case containing two clear plastic baggies with methamphetamine, multiple syringes, Suboxone pills and a meth pipe made from a prescription bottle, documents state.

Both Henderson and Bradley face misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

