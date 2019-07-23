Charges filed against couple accused of tying dogs snout shut for 2 days

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are now charged with felony animal torture after police discovered they had caused severe injuries to their dog after tying his snout shut with a rubber band.

According to charging documents, Alexis Marie Callen, 19 and Matthew Eugene Lloyd, 20, were charged with one count each of felony torture of a companion animal and one count misdemeanor obstruction of justice on Tuesday.

Documents state a woman found a post on the “Puppies and Dogs in Utah” Facebook page in regards to an owner seeking to re-home her injured dog Shadow.

Police said the Facebook post was created by someone named Skailar Marii Lloyd who posted that her puppy was hurt badly and that she could not afford to pay for the veterinarian bills.

The woman reached out to the owner and they started communicating through messenger. The woman took possession of the injured dog on June 17, and she took “Shadow” to Cottonwood Animal Hospital, documents state.

A West Jordan Animal Control officer identified that the Facebook post belonged to Callen and she shared an apartment with Lloyd. Callen is the sole owner of the dog Shadow and Callen said she purchased the animal to be her emotional support animal due to PTSD, according to documents.

Documents further state Callen said she had to make an emergency trip to visit her brother in the hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming and she stayed with her grandpa and Lloyd stayed home. Callen said she asked a woman she met on an app called “Bumble“, to watch Shadow while she was in Cheyenne.

Callen told officers when she returned home, she found that Shadow had sustained injuries while in the care of this woman, documents state.

Police said Callen nor Lloyd could provide any information on who this woman was or how to reach her and after several inconsistencies in her story, officers confronted her.

Callen admitted that she needed a break from Shadow and placed her hair tie around his snout for “no more than 48 hours” because he went after her cat, documents state.

According to the same documents, Lloyd told officers the couple just needed a break from Shadow’s whining.

A background check shows both Lloyd and Callen were charged in May with felony child endangerment and drug possession when a neighbor called police to say she heard them screaming at a baby all day long, documents state.

When police arrived, they found Callen and Lloyd inside the apartment smoking marijuana and “high on drugs”. The marijuana and pipe were found within feet of the baby’s crib, documents state.

Callen was charged in December, 2018 for domestic violence assault and Lloyd does not have any other criminal charges in Utah.

