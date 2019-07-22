Bluffdale man charged for raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy

Warning: Story contains graphic details.

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Bluffdale man has been charged after police say he raped a 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy by enticing them with bubble gum on multiple occasions.

According to charging documents, the two children were in the grocery store with a relative when the girl asked to buy bubble gum. When she was told no, she told the relative it was the same gum Calvin Spencer, 29, uses on his privates.

During an interview with police, the girl told them he makes her do things to his privates after he wraps it in bubble gum. She also disclosed to police she saw Spencer rape the young boy, documents state.

During an interview with the boy, he disclosed that Spencer would rape him then force him to do sexual acts on his privates afterward. The boy said he has seen him do the same thing to the young girl, according to documents.

Documents further state both children said the abuse occurred between December 2018 and June 2019 and they were told by Spencer not to tell anyone.

A $750,000 warrant for Spencer’s arrest was issued and he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday. He has been charged with four counts first-degree felony sodomy upon a child. If convicted he faces life in prison.

A background check shows Spencer has no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

