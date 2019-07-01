Authorities looking for man last seen in Fishlake National Forest nearly 2 weeks ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities are trying to locate a man last seen nearly two weeks ago in Fishlake National Forest.

According to a press release issued by the Sevier County Sheriff, Brandon Sorenson was last seen June 20 around 2 p.m. leaving on foot from Cold Springs, in the Gooseberry area.

Deputies say he was at the second tunnel on the I-70 Frontage Road.

Sorenson was last seen wearing a light shirt, dark shorts and sandals and was carrying a walking stick, water jug and shoes tied on his backpack.

Sorenson is described as 5″9″ tall 165 pounds, bald with a slim build. Authorities mentioned he has a medical condition that needs attention.

It is believed he could be in the Willow Creek to Gooseberry areas East of Salina.

If anyone has seen Sorenson or might know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 435-896-6471.

