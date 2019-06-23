61-year-old Salem man flown to hospital after rolling side-by-side over 20 times in Water Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old Salem man was flown to the hospital after rolling his side-by-side more than 20 times in Utah County Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the man went several hundred feet in Water Canyon, near Woodland Hills.

Utah County Search and Rescue, along with Salem Medical brought the man off the mountain and met teams from LifeFlight who took the victim to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

The man suffered injuries to head, arms, & body and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

