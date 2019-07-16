6-year-old girl dies after being struck with ball at Orem golf course

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 6-year-old girl died after she was struck in the back of the head at a golf course in Orem Monday morning.

According to Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department, they received a call that the girl had been hit in the head with a golf ball at about 10:25 a.m. at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course.

The girl was with her father and sitting inside the golf cart when her father teed off. The ball struck the girl, who was about 20 yards away, in the back of the head at the base of her neck, said Colledge.

The girl was flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. She passed away from her injuries Monday night.

To respect the family’s privacy, police are not releasing the name of the girl or her father.

