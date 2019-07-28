5 Utah teens injured, one critically, after being hit by suspected drunk driver in California

ANAHEIM, CALIF (ABC 4 Utah) – Six people were injured, one critically after a suspected impaired driver hit a car full of Utah teens in Anaheim, California Friday night.

According to Anaheim Police, 24-year-old Leobardo Robledo of Anaheim was driving a Dodge sedan southbound on Manchester at about 11:45 p.m. and entered the intersection of Orangewood Ave on a red light, striking the a Honda.

Both vehicles then struck a utility pole causing major damage to both vehicles and seriously injuring all of the occupants.

Robledo was alone in the Dodge, and the Honda had five 18-year-olds. Four males and one female, all of whom are residents of Utah.

All of the injured parties were transported to local hospitals. All but the one females are considered to be stable.

The female was transported in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries. An update on her condition was not currently known.

Robledo is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and has been arrested for felony driving under the influence and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury or death.

