39-year-old man killed when air tank explodes, hitting him in the head

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old man was killed in Orem Thursday morning after the air tank he was using exploded and hit him in the head.

According to Lt. Trent Colledge, the man was working at Cook’s Farm and Greenhouse located at 1645 West 1600 North at about 8:20 a.m. While pressure washing a greenhouse, the air tank he was using exploded and struck the man, causing fatal injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the man has not been released pending notification to his next of kin who Lt. Colledge said he believes might not live locally.

