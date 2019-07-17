3 men, 1 juvenile arrested for robbing drug dealer in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men and one juvenile are facing first-degree felony charges after police said they arranged a drug deal then robbed the man when he arrived.

According to arresting documents, 18-year-old’s Darrian Roby, Kamdon Keller and Vance Williams, along with a 17-year-old were involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred at 1472 N. 1850 W. in Layton City on July 14.

All four were there for an arranged drug deal to purchase $300 worth of THC cartridges from a man on SnapChat, documents state.

The victim stated to police Keller and Williams pointed handguns and the juvenile pointed an assault rifle at him and ordered him to turn over all of his property, according to documents.

Documents state the man turned over 10 Rove THC vape cartridges and said he was in fear of his life.

Roby was located the next day and taken into custody. Roby admitted he was the driver of the vehicle that was used during the robbery, he also admitted Keller is the one who arranged the meeting. Police said Roby then turned the assault rifle over to them, which was hidden in his vehicle, documents state.

Police said Keller was hiding in the back of a white Jeep Renegade and his role was to be the intimidation and control if the robbery got out of control. Keller said the gun he used during the robbery was an air soft gun that was not marked with it’s orange markings, according to documents.

All three men were booked into the Davis County Jail on one count first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Information on the juvenile was not available.

