27-year-old man arrested for raping teen he once sexually assaulted when she was 9

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl he had allegedly sexually assaulted five years before.

Arresting documents state the teen came to Utah to visit a relative for the summer and while she was here, she met with 27-year-old Jared Brooks, to confront him about the alleged sexual assault.

The girl said Brooks rode his mountain bike from Farmington to Kearns to meet with her. He brought a bottle of Vodka and a sex toy with him. The girl said while they were in the guest bedroom of her relative’s home, Brooks had “sex” with her but stopped when she told him it hurt, documents state.

Police discovered texts which were sexual in nature with Brooks telling her what sex positions he wanted to do to her, documents state.

According to arresting documents, the girl said the second time it happened, Brooks again rode his mountain bike from Farmington to Kearns and she met Brooks in the backyard to talk with Brooks about what had happened the last time she saw him and wanted to tell him it wasn’t right and wanted it to stop. She said Brooks then picked her up off the ground and made her have “sex” with him again. The girl said she felt she couldn’t stop it because he is much stronger than she is.

The girl said the last time it happened was on July 3 and Brooks came to her house. She said Brooks wanted to have sex but, she didn’t want to. The two watched a movie and after a few minutes Brooks grabbed her and pulled her on top of him, documents state.

The girl said she didn’t want to have “sex” but Brooks pulled up her nightgown and made her have sex. Brooks then left because his girlfriend was expecting him to be home at 2 in the morning, according to documents.

The girl said she now has “hatred against Brooks for doing this”.

Brooks has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of first-degree felony rape and two counts third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor. If convicted he faces 25-years to life in prison.

A background check shows Brooks has been arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and theft but all his prior charges have been dismissed.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

**** disclaimer ****

ABC4 is aware that a 14-year-old cannot consent to “sex”. The article is written with statements made to the police department and by detectives during the interview. Some information was omitted to protect the identity of the victim.

