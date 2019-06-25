20-year-old man dies after crashing bike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old man was found dead lying in a ditch in Springdale Monday night after being reported missing by his mother, according to St. George News.

Springdale Police Department spokesman Britt Ballard told St. George News that the mother of Bryce Hagenson called police to report him missing around 6:45 p.m. after he didn’t return from a bike ride he left home for around 10 a.m.

During the start of the investigation, a citizen called police to report they found the body of a man on Grafton Road around 7:40 p.m.

Police were able to identify the man as Hagenson who was found in an irrigation ditch with his bicycle on top of him.

Police are calling the man’s death a “tragic bicycle accident” and said Hagenson was not wearing a helmet when it appears he missed the turn on a long steep hill and rode into the canal and crashed.

