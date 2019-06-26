18-year-old man charged with attempted murder after woman shot in the head in Delta

DELTA, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Delta last week.

According to charging documents, Joshua Baer is facing one first-degree felony count of attempted murder and one first-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Deputies were called on June 20 at approximately 1:30 a.m. to several reports of gunshots in the area of 350 West 100 North in Delta, Utah. When deputies arrived, a man said his wife had been shot in the head.

The man said he had heard noises in front of his residence and looked out the front door. He saw an individual standing near the street in front of his home and a red laser beam pointed at him, documents state.

He said he quickly closed the door then heard a barrage of gunfire and several bullets hit the front of his home. A young woman inside the home was struck and received minor injuries, documents state.

Deputies later recovered 14 shell casings from the streets in front of and to the side of the victim’s home, five bullet holes in the front of the house and bullets in trees and cars near the residence, documents state.

The man said he believed the person in the street was the same individual who was at his house earlier and had a verbal altercation with but it was too dark to see his features clearly. The person had the same build and appeared to be the same size as the person he had argued with earlier in the evening, documents state.

Neighbors who witnessed the earlier altercation identified the young man as Joshua Baer.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and went to a home in Delta where Baer was known to be staying. While there they found the same clothing witnesses had described Baer as wearing and in the driveway was the same car they said he was driving, according to documents.

In addition to the first-degree felony charges, Baer was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (THC concentrate) and class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana).

The charges stem from the same date as the shooting.

