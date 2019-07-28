13U baseball team from Utah to play in National Youth Baseball Championship game

YAPHANK, N.Y. (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old team from the Salt Lake Valley has made it to the final game of the National Youth Baseball Championships being held at Baseball Heaven in New York.

The MBA Utah Grays went to New York to show the country they had what it takes to be champions. And after a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning of Saturday’s semi-finals, they are proving they are one of the best youth baseball teams in the country.

The Grays week has been tough, but they remain undefeated after winning pool games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and surviving single-elimination quarter-finals on Friday and the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was a close game Saturday as the Grays played Team Fransisco from New York. With a score of 10-13 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Drake Piersall hit a walk off grand slam to bring the team up and over for a final score of 14-13.

The 13U MBA Utah Grays, with players from all around the valley, were invited to the 20 team championships by winning one of the qualifying tournaments held around the country.

In March, the team won a USSSA Tournament held in Arizona and qualified for this weeks National Championships.

The Grays are hoping to keep their undefeated status with a win tomorrow against Warstic Citius from New Jersey.

You can watch the championship game Sunday July 28, at 11 a.m. ET. at MLB.com or on CBS sports network which will be held on Sunday July 28, at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the full semi-championship game held on Saturday by clicking here.

