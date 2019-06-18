The Latest: Trump says Florida re-election rally will rock

Anna Connelly, left, and Jeanna Gullett supporters of President Donald Trump, make camp Monday, June 17, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. as they wait to attend a rally for the president on Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

“Wild” like a rock concert.

That’s how President Donald Trump envisions his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

To Trump, Republican enthusiasm is at an all-time high. But the political event is also drawing protesters.

Trump says his re-election launch will be a political spectacle. In a tweet, he says: “People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild — See you later!”

Some supporters started lining up Monday to attend the event.

Opponents are launching their protests at a gay bar in Orlando. The city is home to a large Puerto Rican population and it’s also where a shooting at a gay nightclub killed 49 people three years ago.

___

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to kick off his re-election campaign with a rally Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

Campaign advisers say Trump will seek to connect his first term to the goals he hopes to achieve with four more years as president.

Democrats say Trump won’t be credible running again as an outsider and they claim that he’s made life harder for people after just two years in office.

