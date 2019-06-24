Friends and family concerned over missing University of Utah student hold press conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friends and family are growing more and more concerned over a University of Utah’s student who has not been seen or heard from since last Monday.

A press conference was held by Ashley Fine and Kennedy Stoner, two of Mackenzie Lueck’s friends Sunday afternoon to help share some information about their missing friend.

“One thing that we wanted to talk about is she texted her family she landed at the airport, said Ashley Fine, a friend of Mackenzie’s. “She wouldn’t have done that if she purposely wanted to disappear.”

MacKenzie never made it home, but police say she did make it to her scheduled Lyft ride destination in North Salt Lake.

“MacKenzie was expected on a flight his weekend to Southern California where she lives in El Segundo, said Kennedy Stoner, friend of Mackenzie’s. “She never arrived or made it to her flight.”

In a statement issued by Lyft, they said her ride contained no irregularities and ended at her destination. Both Fine and Stoner said Lyft, as well as the SLCPD have been good at helping in anyway they can.

The press conference was not given with any authority of the Salt Lake City Police Department and during the event, they posted their own response to the case.

SLCPD is still actively looking for MacKenzie Lueck. Detectives have been working throughout the weekend & will continue to follow any/all leads. We are aware of info being shared by her friends & others about this case. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 23, 2019

Mackenzie hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday, June 17th.

That’s when she returned from attending her grandmother’s funeral in Southern California.

The two friends shared some details about a possible sighting in Colorado however Salt Lake City Police said they are looking into all leads but there is no current update on her whereabouts or any validity to the sighting in Colorado.

Here is an interactive map that shows the timeline of Mckenzie’s disappearance

