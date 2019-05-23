ABC 4 Utah (KTVX) is the ABC television affiliate serving the Salt Lake City television market. ABC 4 Utah is the home to all of your favorite ABC programming as well as more local programming than any other station in Salt Lake City. ABC4 News and Good Things Utah are just a couple of the programs ABC4 Utah airs every week in high definition.

Utah’s CW 30 (KUCW) is the CW television affiliate serving the Salt Lake City television market.

Utah’s CW 30 is the home for all your favorite CW shows including Arrow, Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries.

Utah’s CW 30 is also home to the 9PM newscast with Kim Fischer and Adam Carrol each weeknight at 9pm.

ME-TV 4.2 Utah features some of your favorite shows of all time, including M*A*S*H, Emergency and Perry Mason.

ABC 4 Utah/Utah’s CW 30

2175 West 1700 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

Main Phone: (801)975-4444

Newsroom: (801)975-4401

Sales: (801)975-4555 VP/General Manager

Richard Doutre’ Jones

2175 West 1700 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

Tel: (801)975-4500

Closed Captioning Complaints

ABC4/CW30 Closed Captioning

2175 West 1700 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

Hotline: (801)975-4526

Fax:(801) 975-4440

You can also visit the Contact Us section to contact specific departments in the station. You can also contact any reporter, anchor, or weather person through their biography page.