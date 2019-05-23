ABC 4 Utah (KTVX) is the ABC television affiliate serving the Salt Lake City television market. ABC 4 Utah is the home to all of your favorite ABC programming as well as more local programming than any other station in Salt Lake City. ABC4 News and Good Things Utah are just a couple of the programs ABC4 Utah airs every week in high definition.
Utah’s CW 30 (KUCW) is the CW television affiliate serving the Salt Lake City television market.
Utah’s CW 30 is the home for all your favorite CW shows including Arrow, Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries.
Utah’s CW 30 is also home to the 9PM newscast with Kim Fischer and Adam Carrol each weeknight at 9pm.
ME-TV 4.2 Utah features some of your favorite shows of all time, including M*A*S*H, Emergency and Perry Mason.
|ABC 4 Utah/Utah’s CW 30
2175 West 1700 South
Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Main Phone: (801)975-4444
Newsroom: (801)975-4401
Sales: (801)975-4555
|VP/General Manager
Richard Doutre’ Jones
2175 West 1700 South
Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Tel: (801)975-4500
|Closed Captioning Complaints
ABC4/CW30 Closed Captioning
2175 West 1700 South
Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Hotline: (801)975-4526
Fax:(801) 975-4440
You can also visit the Contact Us section to contact specific departments in the station. You can also contact any reporter, anchor, or weather person through their biography page.