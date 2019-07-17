7-Day Test Page Latest News Videos OGDEN FAMILIES TO RECEIVE HOMES BUILT BY EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION Video Dan Pope, Chief Meteorologist KTVX/KUCW-TV Pinpoint Weather Video What’s to become of seemingly abandoned Salt Lake City water park? Video Summit County sheriff looking for man who allegedly pulled gun during encounter in the Uintas Video Registered sex offender arrested for sexually abusing intellectually disabled man Video I-15 Bridge demolition in Layton for express lane project Video Yoeli Childs Suspended Video SSL Homeless Resource Center Shortfall and Delay Video What you should know to stay safe during a mudslide (5 p.m.) Video What you should know to stay safe during a mudslide (4 p.m.) Video