SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! We’ll be closing out the workweek with slightly unsettled weather as a storm system brushes by the state. While this system won’t move directly over Utah, it will be close enough to influence our weather statewide.

The overall flow will be out of the southwest, so there won’t be a lot of moisture for this system to work with. However, there will be just enough for isolated storm activity in the northern half of our area this afternoon and evening.

Storms will likely develop in the west desert this afternoon and move east. These storms could make it to the I-15 corridor from the second half of the afternoon into the evening. Storm development will also be possible over the high country. The overall chance of seeing wet weather is low, but if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, keep your eyes on the sky just in case.

Another influence we’ll feel will be slightly cooler temperatures compared to what we had yesterday. Most will see highs in the 70s and 80s, and that does also include southern Utah, with maybe a few spots just hitting 90. More spots in northern Utah in the high terrain will drop back into the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

One thing that will be universal across the state will be the strong winds from the low pressure. Gusts of over 30 mph will be possible in most places, but winds are likely to be strongest in eastern and southern Utah. There are two wind advisories in effect, and they include Uintah County for the Uinta Basin and Arches/Grand Flat until 8 p.m. In these areas, gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

While it will be windy statewide today, the winds will likely be strongest in eastern Utah where there are a couple of wind advisories. Also, a combination of strong winds and low humidity has prompted a RED FLAG WARNING in San Juan County until 8PM. #utwx pic.twitter.com/rjap7cjEUz — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 23, 2023

Due to the strong winds and low relative humidity expected in San Juan County, there is a red flag fire warning in effect until 8 p.m. Given the conditions, any fire that starts could spread rapidly below 7500ft. Avoid outdoor burning!

After this system passes, we’ll witness a similar weather pattern, with a low-pressure area to the west and a high-pressure area to the southeast.

Consequently, we can expect a relatively calm stretch of weather with slightly cooler daytime highs on Saturday.

However, as we move into Sunday and Monday, the southerly winds will pick up, resulting in a more significant warm-up. This could bring temperatures in the Wasatch Front area back to the low 90s, and there’s even a chance of approaching 100°F in St. George.

Windy today, but it's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in southern Utah. Will be a bit toasty by Sunday though. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/NAhNsaa6zb — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 23, 2023

The extended forecast shows we’ll see another weak low graze the region by the middle of next week. After that, it’s looking like Mother Nature cranks up the heat.

High pressure will likely move over the state for the latter half of next week and allow temperatures to climb roughly 10 degrees above normal. This means highs will be in the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front and over 100 for St. George! With the dead heat of summer just around the corner, make the most of these cooler, below-average days while you can!

