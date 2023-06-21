Utah (ABC4) — As summer begins, the threat of wildfires becomes a growing concern in the state of Utah.

The current situation appears favorable as there are no active wildfires burning at the moment. The wet and cool weather experienced during spring has played a significant role in delaying the start of the fire season.

Observations along the foothills in Davis County and across northern Utah reveal that the grasses and shrubs are only beginning to dry out. Usually, by this time of year, non-native grasses like cheatgrass would have already dried out and become susceptible to burning. However, the prolonged cool and wet weather has slowed down this process considerably.

According to Shelby Law, a meteorologist from Great Basin Predictive Services, this year’s grass-drying process has been significantly delayed due to the weather conditions. It’s important to note that the official Wildland Fire Potential Outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center indicates that Utah is expected to have a normal fire season, without any areas flagged as having above-normal fire potential.

In addition, experts in the field of fire prediction and prevention for Utah are not overly concerned about high-elevation fires this year. The abundance of snow in those areas has kept the soil moisture levels high, reducing the likelihood of wildfires occurring. However, Shelby Law advises that this situation could change later in the season, so vigilance is still necessary.

Instead, the focus is primarily on low-elevation fires due to the increased grass load. As the summer progresses and temperatures rise, low-elevation shrubs and grasses will dry out and become more flammable. Human-caused fires are anticipated to be the primary concern for this fire season. Over the past few years, efforts to reduce human-caused fires have been successful in Utah, lowering the occurrence from around 70% to below 50%.

Kelly Wickens, a Wildfire Prevention Specialist for the State of Utah, emphasizes the importance of preventive measures. One key reminder is to ensure that chains are properly secured and not dragging on the ground, as sparks from chains can easily ignite wildfires.

Another critical factor that will influence the direction of the fire season in Utah is the monsoon season, typically commencing in early July. However, current forecasts indicate a delayed monsoon, which means there will be fewer lightning strikes that could start fires. On the other hand, this delay also means that more fuels will continue to dry out, as there is little moisture expected in the near future. Therefore, it is essential to monitor these conditions closely.