SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Father’s Day, Utah! It was a calm start to the weekend with sunshine statewide on Saturday, however, strong southwesterly winds will be picking up today.

That will not only bring very windy conditions to parts of the state, but warm temperatures quickly as well with some of northern Utah expecting daytime highs in the low 90s. In southern Utah, most areas can expect highs in the 80s, while St. George will reach the mid to upper 90s. As the day progresses, we anticipate an increase in cloud cover over mainly the northwest half of the state with isolated evening storms possible.

The winds will be the biggest impact to the southwest region of Utah Sunday and Monday, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for today with winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts to 45 mph possible. This advisory is for Juab and Millard Counties, as well as for portions of Beaver and Iron Counties through midnight. Stronger wind gusts up to 60 mph are anticipated in these same areas on Monday, and a High Wind Watch is in effect. Strong winds may lead to blowing dust, gusty conditions, and even possible power outages. In St. George, the upslope flow tends to cause a slight cooling of temperatures which is anticipated through midweek.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the workweek suggests that the low-pressure system will affect a significant portion of the western states through midweek, bringing the potential for continued active weather. A chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for the northwest half of the state Monday into Tuesday as the front moves through. Lingering showers Tuesday morning are expected to clear out early. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures along northern Utah are expected to drop substantially from today’s highs. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon along the Wasatch Front.

Rebounding temperatures and much drier conditions are showing up in the forecast for the latter half of the week. A more summer-like pattern is settling in as we officially begin summer on Wednesday with the Summer Solstice.

Bottom line?! Increasing southwest flow will lead to strong winds across the state, moisture increasing over northern Utah.