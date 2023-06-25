SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! High pressure over the region this weekend will keep skies mainly calm again with slightly above normal temperatures.

After a nice bump in temperatures Saturday, all areas will warm another 5-8 degrees by this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for the Wasatch Front with St. George seeing highs in the upper 90s — the normal high temperature is 99 degrees for that area this time of year.

As we start the work week, high pressure will remain primarily to the southeast with a trough of low pressure to the west. This overall setup is something we’ve seen the past several weeks. The low to the west will eventually lift northeast during the week and will bring increased cloud cover and a slight chance of storms starting Tuesday.

Although this setup is similar to what we’ve seen recently, this trough appears to lack the moisture that previous systems have brought in. With that, only a slight chance of storms will remain in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with the higher elevations seeing the best chances of moisture. The biggest impacts will be partly to mostly cloudy skies for many areas and breezy to windy conditions across the state.

Temperatures will drop throughout the week with the passing low and many areas will see more comfortable afternoon highs by midweek. As the low clears out through Thursday, high pressure will return to the area through the weekend. The thermometer is set to climb, once again, as we approach the weekend with the building ridge. We’ll likely see some the warmest temperatures of the year so far this weekend with triple-digit heat for areas of southern Utah. Mid 90s are expected along the Wasatch Front. Stay tuned.