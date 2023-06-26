SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! As we begin this new week, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had yesterday as we’re still in between low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east.

Today will bring more of the influence of high pressure, so most can expect mostly sunny skies today outside of NE Nevada and the northwestern corner of Utah, where a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Our winds are out of the southwest, so most today will come in near or even above seasonal norms.

Daytime highs will predominately range in the 80s and 90s. The Wasatch Front will see daytime highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s, while the Wasatch Back will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. Down south, Moab likely leads the way by coming in just shy of 100° as St. George also reaches the upper 90s. Given that we’re between two systems, gusty winds are also expected throughout the day.

In southeastern Utah, with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County with an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern Kane and Grand Counties. In San Juan County, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect this evening, and another warning will go into effect tomorrow through tomorrow evening.

These conditions will allow for fires that start to spread rapidly and could lead to large wildfires. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

Over the next few days, the upper-level low pressure to our west will gradually work its way in our direction. This will result in a slight dip in temperatures for northern Utah while temperatures remain status quo down south. While this system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out for the northern half of the area.

Thursday at this point looks to bring the best potential, but even then, any wet weather potential doesn’t look too significant. By Friday into the weekend, high pressure will look to establish once again. By this weekend, we could be talking about highs in the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front with 100°+ heat for the southwest desert.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!