SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Independence Day, Utah! We are coming off of a scorcher yesterday, but thanks to a “cool front,” it won’t be quite as hot today. It will still be warm as most in northern Utah see highs reach the 80s and 90s for most.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see the upper 80s and low 90s, while in southern Utah, there will be plenty of spots that see triple-digit heat like St. George, Moab, and Hanksville. In northern Utah, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny, while southern Utah will see mostly sunny skies.

Another product of the cold front will be thunderstorm potential for the northern half of the state. The change will gradually go down from Salt Lake County northward as the front moves south, but the potential will increase for central and northeastern Utah. In these areas, there’s also a marginal risk (low risk) of severe storms that will be capable of strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. For anyone with outdoor plans, especially being the 4th, be weather aware.

HEADS UP – The marginal severe risk (low risk) has been expanded to now include most of central #Utah to as far north as Utah County. Be weather aware for any outdoor activities within the marginal risk. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garretjameswx pic.twitter.com/y9P3KB7hK2 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, in southeastern Utah, there’s an elevated fire risk today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for San Juan and Grand Counties until 10 p.m. this evening.

A combination of heat, low humidity, and breezy winds will result in a critical fire risk. Avoid burning and be sure to follow any fire restrictions in place in these areas.

As we head into the second half of the week, we’ll start to see high pressure begin re-asserting control across Utah.

Tomorrow in the transition, we’ll see similar temperatures compared to today, with a slight chance for a few spotty storms in the northern half of the state. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for most.

With high pressure firmly in control by the end of the week, we’ll settle into a stretch of sunny days and above-average warmth that looks likely to carry over into next week. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll likely see highs consistently in the 90s. In Park City, we’ll see mainly the 80s. Down in St. George, 100+ heat is expected to persist.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!