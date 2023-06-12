SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! As we head into the beginning of the work week thunderstorm chances look to continue. However, this time, no severe weather is anticipated at this time.

That being said, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out for Monday. Small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible. Flooding in low-lying areas, as well as flood-prone areas, will be possible Monday. For southern Utah, flash flooding will be possible among a few popular recreating areas.

Along the Wasatch Front, temperatures will fall into the mid-70s to begin the work week. In southern Utah, most areas will see temperatures in the lower-80s and upper-70s. However, by the latter half of the week temperatures are forecasted to rebound.

While northern Utah can expect temperatures to climb into the 80s, St. George can expect the 90s by Thursday and beyond.

The active weather pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue into the week. Some of which could be stronger storms. However, storm chances will start decreasing towards the latter half of the week.

By the weekend, Southern Utah will likely start drying out again. While in Northern Utah, rain chances simply look to decrease.