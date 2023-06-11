SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! As we head into Sunday, a low pressure system will move in from the southwest.

This will, in result, bring an abundance of moisture to the area leading to more thunderstorm chances. Some of the thunderstorms Sunday afternoon could be strong to severe in strength. If we do see any severe weather, hail, high winds, frequent lightning and brief downpours will be the main threats.

Along the Wasatch Front, temperatures will once again reach the low-80s, accompanied by thunderstorm chances. In southern Utah, most areas will see temperatures in the mid to upper-80s, with St. George possibly reaching 90 degrees again. To begin the work week, temperatures along the Wasatch front will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid-70s. However, for southern Utah, temperatures look to be in the mid-80s.

The active weather pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week, some of which could be stronger storms. However, storm chances will start decreasing towards the later half of the week. Temperatures will remain cooler through the middle of the week. However, in the second half of the week, temperatures are forecast to climb. By the weekend, along the Wasatch Front, temperatures look to be in the mid-80s, while in southern Utah, they look to be in the mid-90s.