SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy summer solstice, Utah! The season change is here, as summer officially begins with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m. This is when the sun’s rays are concentrated on the tropic of cancer at 23.5° latitude.

It’s our longest day of the year, and in Utah, we will see more than 15 hours of daylight today! The bottom line? Starting summer on a beautiful but cooler note.

While will be slightly warmer today than yesterday, our kick-off to summer will be below-average temperature-wise. We will still be running 5-8 degrees below seasonal norms this time of year in the north, with the southern part of the state about 3-6 degrees below average.

Along the Wasatch Front highs will top out close to the upper 70s while places like Park City and Heber will see upper 60s to low 70s. Salt Lake City is going to make the run for 78 degrees today, which sets the stage for an absolutely stunning start to the summer season. For perspective, the average high in Salt Lake today is 86 degrees.

With strong winds diminishing, St. George will warm back into the 90s with breezy conditions, topping out at 92 degrees. We still have not seen a triple-digit day this year, and Washington County typically sees one by the first week of June! We know the heat is coming, but it’s a slow start for the heat, and not many are complaining about that considering all the triple-digit days in 2021 and the hottest summer on record last year!

Right now, we are in between an area of low pressure to our west and an area of high pressure to our southeast. As a result, we will see a relatively calm pattern with a warming trend back to average.

Tomorrow, we will bring daytime highs within shouting distance of average highs and welcome back some gustier winds, associated with the passage of a weak system Friday to our north. You can expect a tiny cool down with the passage of that system, and while most will stay dry, the higher terrain in northern and northeastern Utah will have a chance of seeing some wet weather. An even bigger warmup is looming as we round out the weekend into next week.

