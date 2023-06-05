SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! The overall weather setup remains very similar to what we saw throughout the majority of May. Calm skies are generally expected in the mornings with increased chances of scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

For Monday evening, plan on isolated storms along most mountain regions with a slight risk for the lower valleys as well. Southerly flow will be in place today, allowing for warmer-than-normal temperatures to take hold.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will peak in the mid-80s this afternoon with breezy winds at times. Clouds will also increase throughout the afternoon with moisture streaming up from the south. For St. George, highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies, a stray shower or thunderstorm isn’t out of the question.

The weather pattern will remain fairly consistent this week as a low pressure system to the southwest will slowly slide east, allowing for moisture to remain mainly over central and northern Utah through midweek, with gradually decreasing moisture along southern and central parts of the state.

As the trough moves closer, temperatures will drop some by midweek, plan on temperatures at or just below seasonal normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. This means that northern Utah will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In southern Utah, the 80s and low 90s are expected.

The risk for storms across northern Utah will continue to stick around into the weekend with a slight chance Friday and Saturday. Little changes to the overall forecast are expected into the weekend with additional moisture in place.

Bottom Line? Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible for much of central and northern Utah throughout the week.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have a flood warning in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have new Flood Advisories in effect. We continue to have the flood advisory for the Logan River near Logan. However, now we have flood advisories for Garfield, Kane, Iron, Piute, and Sevier counties along the Sevier River until Thursday.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, and an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near the action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing conditions and flood concerns with our 4Warn Weather, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!