SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We start with calm conditions, but changes can once again be expected for the afternoon and evening hours.

Bottom Line? Isolated storm potential for our Wednesday afternoon and evening with slightly cooler temperatures

A low currently situated southwest of Utah will continue to swing moisture into mainly central and northern Utah through midweek. Some changes are expected in the latter half of the week with southerly winds helping to gradually decrease moisture along southern and central parts of the state.

For now, plan on increased chances of scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings for much of northern Utah throughout the week. Today, isolated storms will target the northern half of the state and Eastern Utah. A general thunderstorm threat exists for a bulk of the state, so keep those eyes to the skies, especially over the higher terrain today!

Tuesday was our hottest day of the year thus far, with a high of 91º in Salt Lake City! We typically hit 90 or above by June 3rd in Salt Lake City, so this was fairly close to our climate norms. Temperatures will keep running above average for this time of year with the help of our southerly flow.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon with breezy winds at times. For St. George, highs will reach the mid-90s yet again with mostly clear skies, and the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm exists with the help of daytime heating.

As the trough moves closer, temperatures slightly cool by midweek, with daytime highs at or just below seasonal normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. This means that northern Utah will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In southern Utah, 80s and low 90s are expected with gusty winds throughout the work week. The chance of storms returns to Washington County over the weekend and into next week.

The risk for storms across northern Utah will continue to stick around into the weekend with a slight chance lingering Thursday through Saturday. Another low will slide into the southwest corner, yet again, over the weekend bringing back the chance of isolated and scattered storm activity along the Wasatch Front.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have one flood warning in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. Moderate flooding beneath Woodruff Narrows continues.

The only flood advisory in effect is for South Central Utah. Minor flooding is impacting several counties including Garfield, Kane, Iron, Piute, and Sevier counties along the Sevier River until further notice. Other flood advisories have been dropped.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, and an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near the action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!