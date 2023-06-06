SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An active weather pattern will continue Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms along the northeast 2/3rd of the state. A low currently situated southwest of Utah will continue to swing moisture into mainly central and northern Utah through midweek.

Some changes are expected in the latter half of the week, with southerly winds helping to gradually decrease moisture along southern and central parts of the state. For now, plan on increased chances of scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings for much of northern Utah throughout the week.

Today, scattered activity will target northern and west Utah, with more isolated storms along eastern Utah. Our overall setup today could lead to stronger storm development over northwest Utah, including portions of the Wasatch Front. These storms could lead to the potential of microburst winds today, so staying weather aware is important.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for thunderstorms for the NW corner of the state and a portion of the West Desert. The area of concern also includes portions of the northern Wasatch Front. A “marginal risk” on the thunderstorm scale means isolated severe storms are possible with winds between 40-60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. There’s a low tornado risk, but you can’t totally rule out the possibility under a marginal thunderstorm risk.

Temperatures are running slightly above average for this time of year, and we have our southerly flow to thank for that. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with breezy winds at times.

For St. George, highs will reach the mid-90s yet again with mostly clear skies, and the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm exists with the help of daytime heating. As the trough moves closer, temperatures slightly cool by midweek, with daytime highs at or just below seasonal normal temperatures for the latter half of the week.

This means that northern Utah will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In southern Utah, 80s and low 90s are expected, with gusty winds throughout the work week.

The risk for storms across northern Utah will continue to stick around into the weekend, with a slight chance lingering Thursday through Saturday. Another low will slide into the southwest corner, yet again, over the weekend, bringing more storm potential as we head into next week.

Bottom Line? Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe, remain possible for much of northern Utah through Tuesday evening.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have a flood warning in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. Moderate flooding beneath Woodruff Narrows continues.

The only flood advisory in effect is for south central Utah. Minor flooding is impacting several counties, including Garfield, Kane, Iron, Piute, and Sevier counties along the Sevier River until further notice. Other flood advisories have been dropped.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, and an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near the action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with our 4Warn Weather Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!