SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Unsettled weather continues Thursday afternoon and evening thanks to a low-pressure system sliding through Nevada. The placement of this low-pressure system will keep the chance of showers along mainly the western side of Utah.

This system will continue to weaken, meaning storm coverage will likely be less impactful than the previous few days, but still keep slight impacts on parts of the state through Friday.

The chance of storms will once again peak through the evening, with higher terrain more prone to development. Regardless of whether storms are widespread or isolated, it’s important to stay aware while outdoors in Utah.

With drier air in parts of the state and moisture potential shifting to the western side of the state and mountainous terrain, our flash flood potential changes again today. Flash flooding is unlikely for most of our National Parks and the surrounding areas, but the possibility exists today for Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon Country.

It is not a safe day to hike slot canyons or spend time near the usual dry washes or creeks. Low-lying areas have the possibility of flash flooding.

High temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front with breezy winds. In southern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 70s and 80s for most areas with upper 80s for St. George. Mainly sunshine is expected over southwest Utah with gusty winds, although a stray shower or two could form as far south as Cedar City. A similar setup is forecast for Friday into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated storm.

The overall active weather pattern will remain in place for next week. By the close of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will slide into place to the southwest and provide more moisture for scattered storms early in the week. Right now, it’s looking like our most active days will be Sunday into late Tuesday. This next trough will scoop up ample moisture with it meaning strong storms could be in the forecast.

