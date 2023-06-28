SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re repeating the last few days when it comes to our weather pattern with a low-pressure system to our west and high pressure to our southeast.

The bottom line? Temperatures remain a few degrees below seasonal norms and there’s a slight chance for storms in parts of Utah.

Temperatures will run just below average, similar to yesterday, and make for a pleasant day throughout Utah. Daytime highs will make it into the mid-80s along Wasatch Front, with Wasatch Back seeing daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. In southern Utah, highs will range in the 80s and 90s.

Given that we’re between two systems, gusty winds are also expected through the day with the strongest winds likely to be found east of I-15. Also, with a slight uptick in moisture, while the overall chance of any wet weather is low, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for northern Utah this afternoon and evening, including the West Desert, Wasatch Front and Uinta Basin. This high-based activity has ushered in lightning and gusty outflow winds, and today we have the chance of repeating that.

In southeastern Utah, with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County with an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern Kane and Grand Counties. While a Red Flag Warning is not in effect, fire conditions could easily allow for a fire to start and spread rapidly. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

Changes are brewing for the close of our workweek. Tomorrow, the upper-level low keeps meandering through the Great Basin and crosses Utah. We’ll likely see a small uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity in northern Utah compared to today, but since this system is lacking deep moisture the wet weather potential stays isolated at most.

By Friday, high pressure sets up and takes control again. By the end of the weekend, we could see mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and 100-degree plus heat in St. George. Summer-like temperatures are right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler and pleasant days while you can! Stay tuned for how long that ridge of high-pressure impacts Utah!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!