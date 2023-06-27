SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Weather-wise, today won’t bring many changes from what we had yesterday, as there is low pressure to our west and high pressure to our southeast. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than yesterday, thanks to a passing weak front. Daytime highs will range in the 80s along the Wasatch Front. The Wasatch Back will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.

Down south, highs will range in the 80s and 90s. Moab likely leads the way by coming in just shy of 100° as St. George also reaches the mid-90s. Given that we’re between two systems, gusty winds are also expected through the day, with the strongest winds likely to be found east of I-15. Also, with a slight uptick in moisture, while the overall chance of any wet weather is low, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in northern Utah this afternoon and evening.

In southeastern Utah, with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County with an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern Kane and Grand Counties. In San Juan County, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect through this evening.

These conditions will allow for fires that start to spread rapidly and could lead to large wildfires. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses. The elevated fire risk is also expected to persist in these areas through tomorrow.

For our Wednesday, expect nearly a carbon copy of what we got today. Meanwhile, by Thursday, the upper-level low will meander through the Great Basin and swing through Utah. We’ll likely see a small uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity in northern Utah compared to today and tomorrow, but since this system is lacking deep moisture, the wet weather potential stays isolated at most.

By Friday, high pressure sets up and takes control again. By the end of the weekend, we could see mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and 100°+ plus heat in St. George.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!