SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! A weakening area of low-pressure treks further away from Utah today, sliding northwest through Nevada.

Bottom Line? A weakening trough moving through the region will provide enough moisture for isolated storms into Saturday.

The placement of the low will keep a slight chance of showers or an isolated storm for the higher terrain and surrounding valleys. This system will continue to weaken, meaning storm coverage will likely be less impactful than the previous few days, but still keep slight impacts to parts of the state today.

The chance of storms will once again peak through the evening, with higher terrain more prone to development. Regardless of whether storms are widespread or isolated, it’s important to stay weather aware while outdoors in Utah. Our driest day appears to be tomorrow, and we can’t completely clear the chance of storms for Saturday, but for your weekend, it’s definitely the drier day of the two.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

High temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front with breezy winds. In southern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 70s and 80s for most areas with St. George making a run at 90 again.

A similar setup is forecast for Friday into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated storm. The overall active weather pattern will remain in place for next week.

By the close of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will slide into place to the southwest and provide more moisture for scattered storms early in the week.

Right now, it’s looking like our most active days will be Sunday into late Tuesday. This next trough will scoop up ample moisture with it meaning strong storms could be in the forecast.

We want to give you that 4warning early if you are making outdoor plans but stay tuned!