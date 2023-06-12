SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Active weather picking right back up Monday afternoon and evening across the state. A trough of low pressure moving through Utah today will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours.

Temperatures will remain cooler today with daytime highs trending 5-10 degrees cooler than normal. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid-70s and low 80s for St. George. Southern Utah will see elevated flash flood potential Monday with a ‘possible’ risk for most regions. Storms will be less present in southern Utah on Tuesday with storms mainly in central and northern Utah.

Throughout midweek, temperatures along the Wasatch Front are expected to stay in the mid-70s. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, most areas will experience temperatures in the 80s and upper-70s. However, as we move towards the latter part of the week, temperatures are predicted to rise once again as high pressure temporarily builds in.

Northern Utah can anticipate temperatures reaching the 80s, while St. George and its surroundings can expect hot temperatures in the 90s by Thursday and beyond.

The active weather pattern featuring afternoon showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout much of the week, with the possibility of some strong storms as well. However, as the week progresses, the likelihood of storms will decrease, with northern Utah expecting to dry out Friday and Saturday.

Moisture lingering over southern Utah may generate a few storms on Saturday before drying out. Once that happens, another passing trough to the north may bring showers back to northern Utah on Sunday.

