SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! It’s Friday, and sunshine has taken over northern Utah while active conditions remain across southern and eastern Utah. Showers and thunderstorms in eastern and southern Utah will decrease in intensity and quantity through the evening as moisture clears from West to East into Saturday.

As moisture clears out this evening, a weak ridge of high pressure is approaching from the west, which will eventually bring some drying conditions.

Until then, we need to be aware of the possibility of flash flooding, with an elevated risk for all of our National Parks and surrounding regions, including Arches, Canyonlands, Lake Powell, Bryce Canyon, the San Rafael Swell, and Capitol Reef National Park.

With healthy rain totals reported with our storm system so far, more wetting rains are to be expected across the southern portion of the state today.

The arrival of the high-pressure system this weekend will also initiate a warming trend, although temperatures will remain below average today. In northern Utah, temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, while Salt Lake typically reaches 84 degrees at this time of year. However, in Northern Utah, the 80s will return this weekend and continue into next week.

With strong southwesterly winds picking up on Father’s Day, it’s not out of the question to experience temperatures in the low 90s. Southern Utah will see highs in the 80s for most areas, while St. George will reach the mid to upper 90s. In southern Utah, the winds will ramp up, leading to a slight cooling of temperatures throughout the work week in St. George.

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast suggests the potential for continued active weather as a low-pressure system affects a significant portion of the western states early next week. Starting Sunday afternoon, expect an increase in winds and cloud cover.

The amount of precipitation we receive will depend on how far south the storm progresses. If it tracks further south, there’s a better chance of wet weather in northern Utah during the first half of the work week. We anticipate a cold front moving through on Monday into Tuesday, which could temporarily lower temperatures below average along the Wasatch Front. Either way, plan on a good drop in temperatures early in the week with elevated winds.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with our 4Warn Weather Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!