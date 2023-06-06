SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have a repeat performance when it comes to our atmospheric setup this week, thanks to an area of low pressure over Southern California.

Bottom Line? Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible for much of central and northern Utah throughout the week.

The low is currently situated southwest of the Beehive State and while it slowly slides east, it allows for moisture to remain mainly over central and northern Utah through midweek, with southerly winds helping to gradually decrease moisture along southern and central parts of the state. You can expect a quieter start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds, with increased chances of scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings.

Today, scattered activity will target Northern and West Utah. High based storms could lead to the potential of microburst winds today, so staying weather aware is important.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for thunderstorms for the NW corner of the state and a portion of the West Desert. A “marginal risk” on the thunderstorm scale means isolated severe storms are possible with winds between 40-60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. There’s a low tornado risk, but you can’t totally rule out the possibility under a marginal thunderstorm risk.

Temperatures are running slightly above average for this time of year, and we have our southerly flow to thank for that.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with breezy winds at times. Clouds will also increase throughout the afternoon with moisture streaming up from the south. For St. George, highs will reach the mid-90s yet again with partly cloudy skies, and the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm exists with the help of daytime heating.

As the trough moves closer, temperatures slightly cool by midweek, with daytime highs at or just below seasonal normal temperatures for the latter half of the week. This means that northern Utah will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In southern Utah, 80s and low 90s are expected with gusty winds throughout the work week.

The risk for storms across northern Utah will continue to stick around into the weekend with a slight chance Friday and Saturday. Little changes to the overall forecast are expected into the weekend with additional moisture in place.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have a flood warning in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. Moderate flooding beneath Woodruff Narrows continues.

The only flood advisory in effect is for South Central Utah. Minor flooding is impacting several counties including Garfield, Kane, Iron, Piute, and Sevier counties along the Sevier River until further notice. Other flood advisories have been dropped.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, and an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near the action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!