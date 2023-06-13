SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Active weather so far this June will continue today with additional showers and thunderstorms moving in from the northwest. The series of low-pressure systems continue to bring moisture into the state throughout the week with the focus remaining over northern and central Utah for storms today through early Thursday.

Storm potential increases significantly for central Utah by Wednesday afternoon as a front is expected to stall over the region, heavy rains could lead to flash flooding, especially in areas with recent burn scars.

The threat of showers will shift slowly southward as a slow-moving front pushes through the state into Friday. Relatively dry weather is expected to move in under a weak ridge heading into the weekend, and warmer temperatures are expected statewide as well.

With storms in the mix through midweek, temperatures will remain cooler than normal through at least Thursday. Temperatures along northern Utah will remain in the 70s through Wednesday, with highs climbing into the 80s by the end of the week. In southern Utah, highs will stay in the 80’s for most areas, with the 90s in the forecast starting Wednesday for St. George. Temperatures will get hot into the weekend, with the upper 90s expected on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The long-range forecast also remains fairly active, with impacts from a low-pressure system over much of the western states early next week. A chance of showers will return to much of the state starting Sunday afternoon, with possible showers continuing into the first half of the work week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with our 4Warn Weather Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!