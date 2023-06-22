SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s our first full day of summer, and our warming trend continues and allows for daytime highs to get closer to seasonal norms.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will top out close to the mid 80s while places like Park City will see mid 70s. Salt Lake City is going to make the run for 84° today, but even that is still a degree or two below average.

For perspective, the average high in Salt Lake today is 86°. While our southwest flow is fairly dry, we will see winds becoming gustier today in parts of the state linked to a weak system grazing the northern part of the state.

You can expect a tiny cool down with the passage of that system on Friday, and while most will stay dry, the northern half of Utah will have at least a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Storms will generally favor the high terrain if we do see wet weather.

Happy Friday eve, #Utah! Today will be breezy & a bit warmer than yesterday, plus there will be a slight chance for isolated showers & t-storms in northern Utah & SW Wyoming. Storms will favor the high terrain and a few strong storms can't be ruled out, mainly in SW Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/1rPnp6m8c7 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 22, 2023

Also, today does bring a small risk for a few strong storms in SW Wyoming capable of gusty winds and small hail. While the wet weather potential is low, keep your eyes on the sky just in case.

Following that system, we get a repeat setup with an area of low pressure to our west and an area of high pressure to our southeast, so as a result, we will see a relatively calm pattern with slightly cooler daytime highs for Saturday.

As we head into Sunday and Monday, the southerly winds will begin to crank a bit more, resulting in an even bigger warm-up that could bring the Wasatch Front back to the low 90s. While there does appear a chance, we could get close to 100° in St. George.

The summer heat is right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler, below-average days while you can.

