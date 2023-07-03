SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! As we’re gearing up for Independence Day Celebrations, there will be a chance of thunderstorms in some parts of northern Utah this afternoon.

Bottom Line?! High heat, breezy winds, and isolated storms for portions of the Beehive State Monday

Moisture increasing in the late afternoon and evening will increase the potential for isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the higher terrain. In the valleys, the main concern will be the possibility of strong winds called microbursts because the air is so dry.

Temperatures will also be very hot today with most areas trending around 10 degrees above normal. A high of 100 degrees is expected in Salt Lake City with 110 for St. George. These aren’t record highs, but land within 5 degrees of record high temperatures, and are certainly the hottest we’ve dealt with so far this year.

On Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a weak cold front will move into northern Utah. This front may cause some weak storms in the morning in northern Utah. The best chance of showers and storms will be in areas like Cache Valley, Bear River Valleys, southwest Wyoming, and the Uinta Mountains. Moisture will clear out of most of northern Utah by early afternoon and high pressure will remain the main feature in the forecast due to high pressure in the southwest United States.

With the passing front, the northern part of the forecast area will cool down a bit, while the southern part will only cool slightly. In the afternoon, gusty winds in southern and eastern Utah will increase fire danger with wind gusts to 45 mph expected.

On Wednesday, the influence of the disturbance will start to decrease, but it will still be a dry and relatively cooler day before temperatures start to warm up. From Thursday onwards, high pressure will dominate the weather pattern, leading to above-average temperatures and continued dry conditions. This trend is expected to persist into the weekend and beyond.

The outlook for the next 6 to 14 days suggests a higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures and less rainfall than usual, as well.