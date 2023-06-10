SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! Today will be the driest day of the last few but a slight chance of isolated storms still exists, especially in the mountains.

A weakening low pressure system fizzles but allows for enough moisture potential to bring a slight chance of showers or isolated storms to the higher terrain and surrounding valleys. The chance of storms will be highest in the evening, especially in the higher terrain. If you have weekend plans, today will be the drier day with changes on deck. By the end of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will move into the southwest, bringing more moisture and leading to scattered storms beginning Sunday. Storms will favor the northern half of the state Sunday, but stronger southerly winds are expected with more cloud cover statewide. Make sure you stay weather aware, but Sunday afternoon and evening will bring active skies back to the Wasatch Front.

High temperatures will once again reach the low to mid-80s, accompanied by breezy winds along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, most areas will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with St. George possibly reaching 90 degrees again. Friday and Saturday will have similar weather conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over southern Utah. There’s a slight chance of showers returning to St. George early next week.

By the end of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will move into the southwest, bringing more moisture and leading to scattered storms beginning Sunday. The active weather pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return next week. Although details to the forecast are still being hammered out, right now, Sunday through Wednesday is expected to be the most active. In addition, this upcoming trough will bring ample moisture, increasing the potential for some strong storms next week.

Bottom line? Storm potential remains Saturday over the higher terrain and increases Sunday for some.