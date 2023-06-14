SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a pleasant Tuesday with a limited number of storms, we will ramp back up today with scattered thunderstorms and showers.

Bottom Line? Moisture remains in place with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected

The series of low-pressure systems continue to bring moisture into the state throughout the week with the focus remaining over northern and central Utah for storms through tomorrow.

Today, a cold front tracks through Utah from the Northwest and stalls in the Central part of the state. This area will become a hotbed of activity for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rains leading to flash flooding, especially in areas with recent burn scars. Parts of eastern and southern Utah will see elevated flash flood potential today with a ‘possible’ risk for Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef National Park.

The threat of showers will shift slowly southward as a slow-moving front pushes through the state into Friday. Storms dwindle slightly and we set up for relatively dry weather under a weak ridge of high pressure heading into the weekend. High pressure will also give way to a warming trend.

With storms in the mix through midweek, temperatures will remain below seasonal norms for the next few days. Temperatures in northern Utah will remain in the 70s for the rest of the work week, with highs climbing into the 80s by the end of the week. In southern Utah, highs will stay in the 80s for most areas with the 90s returning for St. George. Temperatures will heat up in Washington County through the weekend with upper 90s expected on Saturday.

The long-range forecast also remains fairly active with impacts from a low-pressure system over much of the western states early next week. A chance of showers will return to much of the state starting Sunday afternoon, with possible showers continuing into the first half of the work week.

Stay tuned!