SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We are closing out the work week with a different setup in Northern Utah than the rest of the state, as showers and thunderstorms hold on in Eastern and Southern Utah.

Bottom Line? A slow-moving front pushes south and allows for isolated thunderstorms and flash flood potential for some to close out the work week.

We will see the intensity and quantity of storms lessen today, but a slow-moving cold front that was once stationary over Central Utah keeps trekking and is shifting the chance of storms and showers further south. While the southern half of Utah remains unsettled, a weak ridge of high pressure is moving in from the west and will ultimately dry us out a bit.

Until then, flash flooding remains in the forecast with an elevated risk for all of our National Parks and surrounding regions, including Arches, Canyonlands, Lake Powell, Bryce Canyon, the San Rafael Swell, and Capitol Reef National Park. We actually saw healthy rain totals over the last 36 hours in both Northern and Southern Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The high pressure will also kick off a warming trend, but temperatures will remain below average today. In northern Utah, temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, while Salt Lake typically hits 84 this time of year.

In Northern Utah, the 80s make a return this weekend and into next week, and with strong southwesterly winds increasing on Father’s Day, a day in the 90s is not out of the question. Southern Utah will experience highs in the 80s for most areas, while St. George pushes into the mid and upper 90s. Winds will also crank in southern Utah and that will allow temperatures to slightly cool through the work week in St. George.

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast indicates a chance of some continued activity as a low-pressure system affects a significant portion of the western states early next week. Starting Sunday afternoon winds and cloud cover will increase, and our shot at precipitation really depends on how far south the storm digs.

The further south it progresses, the better chance of wet weather we will see in Northern Utah for the first half of the work week. We do get a cold front Monday into Tuesday that could knock highs below average yet again along the Wasatch Front, but only time will tell.

Since there is a chance we stay dry if the system stays further north, you will want to stay tuned as the forecast evolves!